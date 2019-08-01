Monoeci (XMCC) Market Cap Reaches $44,278.00

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Monoeci has a market cap of $44,278.00 and $45.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monoeci has traded up 54.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Monoeci coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monoeci alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.84 or 0.01035203 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004522 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 96% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000745 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Monoeci Profile

XMCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,194,328 coins. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monoeci is www.monacocoin.net.

Monoeci Coin Trading

Monoeci can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monoeci directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monoeci should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monoeci using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monoeci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monoeci and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.