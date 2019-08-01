Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $161.50

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $161.50 and last traded at $158.90, with a volume of 147796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.34.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $1,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 487,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,647,730.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $3,761,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,138,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,802,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,856 shares of company stock valued at $24,043,416. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 607.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

