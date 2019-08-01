Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,786,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,963,000 after buying an additional 107,426 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,886,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,973,000 after buying an additional 483,263 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,272,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,322,000 after buying an additional 106,769 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,846,000 after buying an additional 385,763 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,978,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,530,000 after buying an additional 91,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $3,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,766. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $209.18. 413,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.66. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $164.25 and a 52-week high of $212.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.