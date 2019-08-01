Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 1,220 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2,711.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.27. 201,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,902. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $277.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

