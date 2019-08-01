Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 522 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3,908.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 292,895 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,558 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1,322.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.67. The stock had a trading volume of 278,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,299,768. The stock has a market cap of $197.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

