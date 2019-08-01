Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HCP were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HCP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,737,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,881,000 after purchasing an additional 591,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HCP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,420,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,451,000 after purchasing an additional 581,291 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in HCP by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,757,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HCP by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,540,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,320,000 after purchasing an additional 688,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCP by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,236,000 after purchasing an additional 821,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get HCP alerts:

Shares of HCP stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.52. 103,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,949. HCP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.31.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.32%.

In other HCP news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $101,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded HCP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.