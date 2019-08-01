Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 33.9% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.49. 1,112,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.80. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.40.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

