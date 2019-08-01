Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $530,000 Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,838,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,283. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

