Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $670,172,000 after buying an additional 340,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $3,040,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CVS Health by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,750,594 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,699,000 after buying an additional 976,494 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $73.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.48.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 133,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,709. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

