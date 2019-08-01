Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,968 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 101,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 468,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,662,000 after purchasing an additional 130,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

In other news, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $6,681,197.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Gregory Delagi sold 150,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $19,092,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,025,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,507 shares of company stock worth $134,609,837. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.25. 88,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,178. The company has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

