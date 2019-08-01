Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 566 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 198,033 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

PPL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 59,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,507. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.75. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.52%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

