Mooncoin Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $747.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 225,871,660,818 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

