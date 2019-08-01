Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 82,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743,531. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC set a $48.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

