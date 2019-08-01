Morgan Stanley Raises AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $97.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AME. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research reissued a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.33. 412,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $63.14 and a 52-week high of $92.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $495,777.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $137,830.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,812.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $7,936,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 55.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 51.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

