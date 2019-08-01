Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Morneau Shepell Inc (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) shares rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $23.07, approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.54.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSIXF)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.