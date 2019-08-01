Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $210,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $212,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $227,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $152.06. 2,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,112. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.83. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.67 and a fifty-two week high of $157.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 27,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $3,847,458.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,981,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,099,909. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $3,277,076.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,820,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,806,946.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,956 shares of company stock worth $51,677,146. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

