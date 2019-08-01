Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.67-7.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.85701-7.893725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.87 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.91-1.96 EPS.

NYSE:MSI traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.76. 1,460,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.82. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $108.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.61%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $171.53 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James set a $160.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.85.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 54,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $7,700,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $257,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,426 shares of company stock worth $45,783,035 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

