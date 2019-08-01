Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.85. Mount Gibson Iron shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 1,437,885 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.97. The stock has a market cap of $942.19 million and a P/E ratio of 14.40.

About Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX)

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, crushing, transportation, and sale of hematite iron ore deposits in Australia. The company primarily operates the Koolan Island mine located in the Kimberley coast of Western Australia; and the Extension Hill/Iron Hill mine located in the Mount Gibson range in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

