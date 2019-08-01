Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Chevron by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,138,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.99. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $128.55. The stock has a market cap of $236.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

