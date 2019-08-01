Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Mountain Province Diamonds’ rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.58 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mountain Province Diamonds an industry rank of 56 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Mountain Province Diamonds by 66.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Mountain Province Diamonds by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 439,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPVD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $193.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Mountain Province Diamonds had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $45.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

