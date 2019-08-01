MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.MRC Global also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.63. 1,118,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,774. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.98. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.12.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. MRC Global had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 1.79%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MRC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.88.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 25,286 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $432,643.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,289.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 54,479 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $916,881.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,096.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.