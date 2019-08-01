Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,745 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $55.57 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78.

