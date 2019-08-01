Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.4% of Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,206,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 882.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $357.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $284.45 and a one year high of $374.10.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

