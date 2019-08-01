Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd stock opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52 week low of $1,477.38 and a 52 week high of $1,667.15.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.