Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Sells 860 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 437,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 32.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7,353.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 125.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $84.96 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Consolidated Edison and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

