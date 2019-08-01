MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Director Mark L. Barkley Sells 3,750 Shares

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Director Mark L. Barkley sold 3,750 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $124,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,290.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MFSF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.00. 8,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.99.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 510.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 367.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

