Mylan’s (MYL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mylan to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.07.

Shares of MYL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.77. 3,645,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,041,378. Mylan has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Mylan had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 1,111.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

