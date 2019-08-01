MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $448.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYRG stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.75. 228,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,955. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.79. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

