NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives $23.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSTG. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NSTG stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.61. 1,611,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.83.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 166.73% and a negative net margin of 71.94%. Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $204,517.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,567.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 64,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,923,556.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,287 shares of company stock worth $3,457,574. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

