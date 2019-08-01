National Bank Financial Raises Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.43.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$15.12. 333,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.71 and a 12 month high of C$14.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$767,442.50.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

