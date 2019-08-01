National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post $164.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.60 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $155.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $665.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $656.81 million to $670.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $703.24 million, with estimates ranging from $663.73 million to $717.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.23). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $163.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

NNN stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $52.40. 789,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,951. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 37,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $1,987,423.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,872.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $65,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,949 shares of company stock worth $2,135,298. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

