National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.51-1.54 for the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSA. ValuEngine upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NSA traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 403,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,435. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $90.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.25 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

