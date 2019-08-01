Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.63 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 12.47%.

Shares of NYSE NMM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.31. 75,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,153. The company has a market capitalization of $190.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.15. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMM. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.