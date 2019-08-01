NCC Group (LON:NCC) PT Raised to GBX 220

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

NCC stock opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.43) on Tuesday. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 227.60 ($2.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $517.32 million and a P/E ratio of 54.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

