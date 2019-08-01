Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Nemaura Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:NMRD) shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.86, 16,737 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 94,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90.

About Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns a diagnostic medical device company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing specialty medical devices. The Company’s focus is on the development of a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device, which consists of a disposable patch containing a sensor, and a non-disposable miniature electronic watch with a re-chargeable power source.

