NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.71. 1,890,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,329. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NetApp has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $88.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 71.66%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $657,818.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,184.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $3,395,461.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,806 shares in the company, valued at $7,182,922.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,092 shares of company stock worth $9,676,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

