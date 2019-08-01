New Age Beverages (NBEV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV):

7/26/2019 – New Age Beverages was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

7/22/2019 – New Age Beverages was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

7/16/2019 – New Age Beverages was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

7/11/2019 – New Age Beverages was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/20/2019 – New Age Beverages was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

6/10/2019 – New Age Beverages was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/10/2019 – New Age Beverages is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2019 – New Age Beverages was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

6/4/2019 – New Age Beverages had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe this is a relatively small add-on acquisition to NBEV’s current brand portfolio, and synergies should help drive a little more scale.””

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 11,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,948. New Age Beverages Corp has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29.

Get New Age Beverages Corp alerts:

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. On average, analysts predict that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Age Beverages news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $114,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 402,432 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 19.8% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 626,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 103,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 194,180 shares during the period. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 1,202.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 143,134 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.