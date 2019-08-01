NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 1,691.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ NLNK opened at $1.77 on Thursday. NewLink Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $58.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. NewLink Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

