Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Acquires New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.35.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 23,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.47, for a total transaction of $4,951,976.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,860 shares in the company, valued at $35,896,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,083 shares of company stock worth $12,675,054. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $196.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $228.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

