Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.1% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,312.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 775.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39,680 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.