Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $171.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $149.55 and a 52-week high of $181.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

