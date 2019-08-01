NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a payout ratio of 64.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.21. 8,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,201. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.19 per share, with a total value of $20,595,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

