NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.89% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,833,000 after purchasing an additional 111,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 941.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,595,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

NXRT traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $43.89. 41,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

