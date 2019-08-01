NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Compass Point currently has $46.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. 956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,201. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.19 per share, with a total value of $20,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 315,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 188,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,833,000 after acquiring an additional 111,613 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 43.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,067 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.