NEXT (LON:NXT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 5,600 ($73.17).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target (up from GBX 4,800 ($62.72)) on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NEXT from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,580 ($72.91).

LON NXT opened at GBX 6,064 ($79.24) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,531.80. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,156 ($80.44).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

