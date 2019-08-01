Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Noah were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Noah by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noah by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Noah by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Noah by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOAH traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.55. 4,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,978. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $60.14.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.17 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Noah in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Noah from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.72.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

