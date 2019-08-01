Noble Energy (NBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Noble Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.45. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

NBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their target price on Noble Energy to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

