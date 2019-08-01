Nomura Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Nomura in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

HGV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of HGV traded down $4.56 on Thursday, reaching $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,871,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,256. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.48. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.44 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,464.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard Potter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9,136.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $59,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $215,000.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

