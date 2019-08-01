Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 889,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $152,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 130,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.01. 127,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $219.30. The firm has a market cap of $238.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.