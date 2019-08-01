North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

North American Construction Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $315.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.57. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.58 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.